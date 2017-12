It may also be noted that massive lumps of fog have engulfed the New Delhi, causing disruption to commuters.

Normal life in the national capital and surrounding areas remains affected as intense cold waves continue to hit New Delhi. More than 28 trains were delayed, nine others were rescheduled, and 15 were cancelled due to low visibility. It may also be noted that massive lumps of fog have engulfed the New Delhi, causing disruption to commuters. The MeT department has predicted the minimum temparature in Delhi on Friday will be 11 degrees Celsius and maximum will go up to 24 degress Celsius.