Delhi Connaught Place molestation case: These brutally chilling details of shameful incident will shock you to the core

This case of crime against women has shocked Delhi! (ANI photo)

This case of crime against women has shocked Delhi! A brutal and horrific incident of molestation took place in the heart of Delhi in Connaught place. In a shameful incident, a 32-year-old teacher, who works at a private institute was allegedly molested on the terrace of a building in Connaught Place on Thursday. The woman was allegedly molested by a man who also masturbated in front of her and fled after snatching her phone in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Here are chilling details of the case:-

– The woman is learnt to have told Delhi police that the accused wore spectacles, a hooded jacket and spoke in English.

– Delhi police has registered a case and are trying to identify the accused

What happened with the woman?

– It was around 10 am on Thursday when she went to the terrace to make a phone call

– The man pretended to be on the phone and started staring at her. He made the woman feel really uncomfortable.

– The woman asked him if there was a problem. He said no and just kept standing near her.

– Then, suddenly, he groped her. She pushed him and threatened to call the police if he did not back off.

– The man then unzipped his pants, grabbed her and ejaculated.

– She pushed him and went to the door, but the man had already bolted the door.

– Woman screamed and shouted at him; he snatched her phone and ran towards the adjoining terrace

– The woman says that people working in the office below heard her screams and came out.

– In the meantime, the man managed to flee.

– A PCR call was made by the woman and a case under has been was registered at Connaught Place police station.

– According to the CCTV footage available, a man can be seen following the woman to the terrace. –

– The woman told police that she would be able to recognise the man if she sees him again. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the adjacent buildings to identify the accused.