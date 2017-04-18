Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken breaks down over Arvinder Singh Lovely quitting Congress to join BJP

Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken. (PTI)

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken who was blamed by ex-Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit for a number of Congress leaders leaving the party in recent weeks broke down and wept after he was questioned over the issue, especially on Arvinder Singh Lovely’s exit from Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Maken was asked whether the allegations against his leadership were true during a TV news programme, which made the tears well up and he could not speak for minutes forcing the anchor to go in for an unscheduled break. Earlier today, former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit attacked Maken indirectly. She had said the reason behind senior leaders quitting the party is the faulty system of the leadership in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Sheila Dikshit said, “The approach which a PCC head should have, of taking everybody together, is not there. The primary reason behind people quitting the party is them being ignored, not listened to. So, out of frustration, they are doing so. There is some problem with the prevailing system in the PCC. There is an urgent need to amend it.”. Underlining the point, she added, “Yes of course. That is the reason (Ajay Maken’s way of leadership). What else can be the reason? People worked with me for 15 years when Congress was in power. Did you hear any such news then of people leaving the party?”

Earlier today, Arvinder Singh Lovely, former Delhi Congress chief joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP national president Amit Shah and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Delhi Youth Congress president Amit Malik also joined BJP ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections that are scheduled to take place next week.