Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold rally against Demonetisation in Jaipur today

In the wake of demonetisation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would address a public meeting at Ramlila maidan in Jaipur, Rajasthan today, as the part of his campaign against demonetisation. Nitin Tyagi, co-incharge of Aam Aadmi Party in Rajasthan, said that demonetisation is a scam and Arvind Kejriwal will address the rally to expose this.

AAP supremo Kejriwal said that due to the decision of demonetisation, trade industry and the common man have suffered badly. Tyagi made the allegations against the note ban and said that there were lot of inconvience to the common public as even after 44 days of demonetisation, the availability of money in banks are not sufficient. He also blamed the Centre and PM Modi for continuously changing the rules post demonetisation, creating more ruckus among common people. He also said, the Centre is threatning the Opposition through CBI, but AAP would not backoff in any case.

Kejriwal, who has been vociferously opposing demonetisation from day one, has raised the issue in his rallies in many states like Uttar Pradesh and BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Jharkhand. Tyagi said that Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, MLA Alka Lamba and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra will also address the public meeting.

The CM also recently announced that he would hold a string of rallies across the country over demonetisation. The rally is likely to begin from Meerut on December 1, followed by Varanasi on December 7, Lucknow on December 18, Bhopal on December 20, Ranchi on December 22 and Jaipur on December 23. Kherjiwal has planned to address as many people as possible to voice his opinion against the Centre’s decision demonetisation.