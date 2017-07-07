Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks land from railway, DDA to build toilets

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today asked the Centre to provide land belonging to the Railways and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for constructing toilets to help make the national capital open defecation free (ODF) by March next year. Speaking to reporters after meeting Union Urban Development minister M Venkaiah Naidu in Nirman Bhawan here, he said that he has also requested the Centre to shift the families living in government quarters in Sarojini Nagar after the ongoing academic session gets over. The state-run National Building Construction Company (NBCC), which functions under the Urban Development ministry, is redeveloping colonies in Sarojini Nagar. Naidu said that the ministry will consider the request related to Sarojini Nagar and would ask the DDA and the Railways to extend support to the Delhi government for constructing toilets, Kejriwal said. “There are 3,500 families which are being shifted from Sarojini Nagar. I requested that they may be shifted after the academic session gets over,” the Delhi CM said. Stressing that the Delhi government targets to make the national capital ODF by March 2018, Kejriwal said he has also requested the minister to provide land belonging to the DDA and the Railways to built toilets.

The Delhi government has constructed about 10,500 toilets in the last two years, he added.