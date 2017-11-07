Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal requests deputy minister Manish Sisodia to shut schools for a few days

The rapid fall in air quality and visibility began last evening as moisture combined with pollutants shrouded the city in a thick cover of haze. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today asked his deputy and Education Minister Manish Sisodia to consider shutting schools for a few days in view of the high pollution in the city. Delhi woke up to ‘severe’ air quality today with a thick haze blanketing the city as pollution levels breached permissible standards by multiple times. “Considering high level of pollution, I have requested Manish Sisodia, Education Minister, to consider closing schools for few days,” Kejriwal tweeted. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) IMA has also appealed to the Delhi government to shut down outdoor sports and other such activities in schools keeping in view the harmful impact of air pollution on the health of the children.

The rapid fall in air quality and visibility began last evening as moisture combined with pollutants shrouded the city in a thick cover of haze. By 10 am today, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded ‘severe’ air quality, meaning the intensity of pollution was extreme.