MCD polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promises centralised grievance redressal phone number

Kejriwal said the government will take a decision on the land pooling policy before May 7.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that his government will launch a centralised grievance redressal number to address all government- and MCD-related issues if the party is voted to power in upcoming civic body polls. Addressing a poll rally in Matiala here, a largely rural constituency, Kejriwal said the government will take a decision on the land pooling policy before May 7.

Kejriwal said, he “will lock all MCD inspectors in rooms indulging in corruption.”

Urging voters to vote for the AAP in MCD polls, he said, “The MLAs belong to the AAP. If you have councillors from the same party then it will help in better coordination and there will not be any fight.

“With this, we can launch one phone number for all that can address the problems ranging from sanitation and garbage to ration card.

“There will be no confusion and excuse as AAP will be in power in the state as well as in MCD,” Kejriwal said as he listed the achievements of his government in the field of health and education.

Also Watch:



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that his government will launch a centralised grievance redressal number to address all government- and MCD-related issues if the party is voted to power in upcoming civic body polls.

Accusing the BJP and Congress of corruption, Kejriwal said his government gave Rs 15,000 crore to the civic bodies, but there is no visible work on the ground.

He said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, his own BJP corporators “backstabbed” him.

“The city remains dirty. These Congress and BJP corporators have eaten all the money. The party (BJP leaders) who doesn’t listen to its Prime Minister should not be trusted. Don’t vote for them,” Kejriwal said.

Attacking the BJP, Kejriwal said Manish Sisodia has been booked under by the CBI in three cases and claimed that in next two-three months, the probe agency will arrest him.

He said, the CBI also registered four cases against Health and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain.

“Annaji (Hazare) would say that if you work for the country and go to jail themn its a matter of pride,” he said.

“Manish Sisodia is laying a foundation for a better India by doing phenomenal work in the education sector. If Manish Sisodia goes to jail, then it will be matter of pride,” the CM said.