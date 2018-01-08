  3. Arvind Kejriwal government launches ‘Common Mobility Card’ for Delhi Metro, buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched a common card for rides on public buses and the metro, terming it a big step in the city's transport sector.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched a common card for rides on public buses and the metro, terming it a big step in the city’s transport sector. Delhi is the first city in the country to have a common mobility card, which can at present be used on 200 DTC and 50 cluster buses plying on different routes, apart from metro trains. “Its a big step in the transport sector that will facilitate the seamless travel of people in Delhi,” Kejriwal told reporters after a short ride on a DTC bus on the occasion. The card, which will function like a debit card, will be operational in all DTC and cluster buses from April 1. The city has around 3,900 DTC and over 1,600 cluster buses. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot was also present for the launch of the pilot project.

