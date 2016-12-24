  3. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in election affidavit case

It was alleged that Kejriwal had concealed his correct address and suppressed the market value of his property in his affidavit to the Election Commission.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday got a bail in a case filed against him in 2013 on charges of providing false information in his election affidavit. A local court had directed Kejriwal to appear before a city court on December 24 considering that bail proceedings were pending. Neeraj Saxena and Anuj Agarwal, on behalf of a NGO, had filed a case against Kejriwal noting that the politician had prima facie “willfully concealed” and “suppressed” the details. The court noted that there was “sufficient ground” to proceed against the Delhi CM lavevelled allegations . It was alleged that Kejriwal had concealed his correct address and suppressed the market value of his property in his affidavit to the Election Commission.

