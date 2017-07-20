Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demotes Dy CM Manish Sisodia; know all about it

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today reallocated the department of his ministers. Shockingly, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who was earlier in charge of the revenue department and registrar of cooperative societies has been demoted and has been reallocated to the tourism portfolio, as reported by news agency PTI. This step of reallocating the portfolios of his ministers is a part of Arvind Kejriwal plan intended to sharpen the focus of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s priorities. Other ministers whose departments have been reallocated include Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot who has been given the charge of the Revenue Department and Rajendra Gautam who until now had the Water, Tourism, Culture, Arts & Languages and Gurudwara Elections, will also be taking charge of the registrar of cooperative societies.

However, as reported by PTI, Dy CM Manish Sisodia had requested Chief Minister Kejriwal to shed some of his portfolios, but apart from the Revenue Department and the registrar of cooperative societies, Sisodia will continue to look after education, finance, and other departments. According to a government official, tourism along with education and health will be one of the focus areas of the AAP government as a whole. With this reallocation, the government plans to make rural Delhi intrinsic to its development agenda.

Earlier in the month of May, Kailash Gahlot and Rajendra Gautam were inducted into the Delhi cabinet. While Gahlot had received the law department, information technology, and administrative reforms department from Manish Sisodia, he also got transport portfolio from Health Minister Satyendar Jain.