Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleges EVM tampering, calls for postponement of MCD polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed a press conference along with Manish Sisodia, alleging EVM tampering in the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. Kejriwal said that the Electronic Voting Machine in Madhya Pradesh had been manipulated and demanded that the Municipal Corporation polls of Delhi be postponed in the light of recent discoveries. He said that if needed, the paper ballot should be used in the process. Kejriwal said that most developed countries do not use the EVMs since they can be tampered with, which he said was seen when an EVM machine voted for the BJP, no matter what switch the voter pressed. He added that this was not a malfunction but a bug plantation in the software that had forced it to vote for the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Kejriwal said that the defective EVM in Madhya Pradesh had come from Uttar Pradesh and raised questions about the BJP’s victory in the state elections by an overwhelming majority. Kejriwal told the media that all the machines used in the April 9 by-election in MP had been brought from the Govind Nagar constituency in UP and demanded to know what was so special about the place. He accused the Election Commission of being in violation of its own rules, which state that the EVMs used in one election cannot be used for another for 45 days as a petition against the results would warrant an examination of the machine. According to IANS, Kejriwal said that earlier, if an EVM was defective, the light would not glow if a voter had pressed the button for any party. But now the light glowed properly despite the vote being cast in favour of the BJP. Manish Sisodia said that EVMs without a paper trail could not be checked if they were defective or not. The Delhi CM then asked the EC to hand over the Aam Aadmi Party an EVM for a period of 72 hours so that their experts could check if any chip has been planted in the machine to rewrite the software.

Countries all over world have rejected EVMs. Why?

This is not malfunction. An intentional bug has been added to machine: @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/QIwiOZy7Ti — NDTV (@ndtv) April 3, 2017

People are asking me why should we even vote if our votes aren’t counted. Democracy is under threat: @ArvindKejriwal on EVMs pic.twitter.com/4EEUZOSEod — NDTV (@ndtv) April 3, 2017

Kejriwal noted that the Delhi civic polls are to be conducted on April 23 with a by-poll from Rajouri Garden to the Delhi assembly and alleged that the EVMs used in these polls could have arrived from Uttar Pradesh. Kejriwal said that paper ballots should be used to guarantee transparency in the Delhi civic polls and if the polls had to be postponed to make sure that paper ballots are used, then they should be postponed.