Delhi Class XII girl commits suicide after being harassed by neighbour

A Delhi girl who was allegedly harassed by her neighbour committed suicide on Friday. The incident took place in Delhi’s Bakhtawar Pur area, where a class 12 student took the extreme step because she was being stalked, her relative told the police. In a suicide note recovered by the police, the girl purportedly complaint about being eve teased by the boy. The kins of the deceased girl have alleged that it was because of a boy in the neighbourhood who used to stalk her and also threatened to kill her parents, the girl committed suicide.

The police have meanwhile, registered a case under IPC section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and POCSO Act in the matter. DCP of Rohini has however assured that the efforts are on to arrest the accused identified as 20-year-old Mayank.

This incident has come just days after a Class 9 Noida girl committed suicide over alleged sexual harassment. In this matter, the case has been registered against the principal and two teachers of an east Delhi school. The girl’s family had filed a complaint alleging their child was “sexually harassed” by the two teachers, one of whom is a woman, the police said. The family had also said that the girl had failed her exams and claimed that the teachers had deliberately awarded poor marks to her.

The girl was found hanging at her home by her family members on Tuesday. They rushed her to the Kailash Hospital where she was declared dead. No suicide note was found. It was during a preliminary inquiry, it emerged that one of the teachers who is a woman, was accused of sexually harassing the girl. The police today visited the school and spoke to the two teachers, who have been booked for abetting the suicide and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, and the principal.