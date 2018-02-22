Delhi Chief Secretary row: Bureaucrats to continue to boycott meetings called by Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers

The boycott by the bureaucrats was announced yesterday after Prakash was allegedly assaulted on Monday night by some AAP MLAs at the chief minister’s residence. (PTI)

Delhi government bureaucrats today reiterated that they would continue to boycott meetings called by Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues till the chief minister apologises for the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. The boycott by the bureaucrats was announced yesterday after Prakash was allegedly assaulted on Monday night by some AAP MLAs at the chief minister’s residence. In a meeting today, around 200 officers resolved that no official would attend meetings called by the chief minister and his ministers till Kejriwal apologies for the incident. Officers from the IAS (Indian Administrative Service), DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) and DSSS (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) associations also discussed the future course of action.

“In today’s meeting, all officers were on the same page that bureaucrats are feeling themselves “unsafe”,” an official said.”DASS, DANICS, IAS and other associations of Delhi government employees formed a coordination committee comprising of representatives of all associations. It was decided to continue peaceful protest against alleged assault of Prakash and work only through formal channels of communication,” a statement issued by the associations stated. The associations in a meeting yesterday had passed a resolution, saying they would, however, maintain written communications with AAP ministers to ensure there was no disruption in public service delivery.