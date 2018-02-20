Delhi Chief Secretary row: Bureaucrats decide to boycott meetings called by Kejriwal, his ministers

Members of the three bodies also took out a candlelight march to Rajghat today in protest against the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash. (IE)

Provoked by an attack on Delhi’s chief secretary, allegedly by some AAP MLAs, bureaucrats today said they would boycott all meetings called by Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues till the chief minister apologised for the incident. The three associations of officers of the IAS (Indian Administrative Service), DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) and DSSS (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) passed a resolution at a meeting tonight, saying that they would, however, maintain written communications with Aam Aadmi Party ministers to ensure there was no disruption in public service delivery. “All the three associations h.ave decided to boycott meetings called by all Delhi ministers in protest against the attack on the chief secretary by MLAs at the CM’s residence,” said Divisional Commissioner Manisha Saxena, who is the general secretary of the IAS officers’ association.

Members of the three bodies also took out a candlelight march to Rajghat today in protest against the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash. The resolution passed by the officers’ bodies said that since public interest was of paramount importance, and to ensure there was no disruption in public service delivery, the three associations would maintain formal written communication with the political executive, till the chief minister apologised for last night’s attack.

The bodies alleged the “abhorrent” incident had resulted in a “serious breach of trust”, and “shaken the faith” of the bureaucracy in the present political executive of the Delhi government. Chief Secretary Prakash alleged today he was assaulted by some AAP MLAs in front of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the chief minister’s residence. In his complaint to the police, Prakash said the attack on him was “premeditated” and a “conspiracy” of all those who were present at a meeting late last night at Kejriwal’s residence.