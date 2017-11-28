Delhi Chief Secretary M M Kutty moved to Finance Ministry

Kutty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of union territories cadre, was appointed Chief Secretary of Delhi in November last year. (IE)

Delhi Chief Secretary M M Kutty, who has been at loggerheads with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, was today appointed Additional Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry. Kutty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of union territories cadre, was appointed Chief Secretary of Delhi in November last year. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. He has been appointed in place of Dinesh Sharma, who superannuates tomorrow, it said. There have been instances of difference of opinion between Kejriwal and Kutty on various matters, including the Delhi Metro fare hike. The AAP government had accused Kutty of not complying with Kejriwal’s order to examine issues related to the recent metro fare hike, claiming that he was allegedly acting on the BJP’s behest. Last month too, the chief minister had sought explanation from Kutty over his absence from Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversary event organised by the AAP government. There had been a dispute between the government and its top bureaucrat on the issue of desilting as well. The AAP government and the bureaucracy have been at loggerheads on a range of issues, a senior official said. About 200 officers of Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS), working with Delhi government, had gone on mass leave to protest against the suspension of two officers in December 2015.

The official said that the process of appointment of new chief secretary has been initiated in coordination with the Union home ministry, the LG office and the AAP government. “A decision is likely to be made soon,” he said. Before his appointment as the chief secretary, Kutty worked as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Kutty had been Principal Secretary to the then Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit. He has also been the Finance Secretary under the present AAP government.