Delhi Chief Secretary assault witness VK Jain resigns as Arvind Kejriwal’s adviser after police questioning

Delhi CM’s advisor VK Jain quits from his post (Source: IE)

Amidst the ongoing stand-off with the bureaucracy, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi suffered another set back with V K Jain, the adviser to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, resigning from his post. The resignation comes days after he was questioned by the Delhi police in connection with the alleged assault of the Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

However, Jain has cited personal reasons behind the move. As per a report by the PTI, he refrained from coming to the CMO ever since the questioning citing medical reasons. Now, with his resignation, he has further fueled speculations. As per reports, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, during the hearing of the case, told a Delhi court that Jain, in his statement, admitted that he saw Prakash being assaulted after exiting the washroom.

Srivastava added that Jain saw two MLAs surrounding the Chief Secretary and were assaulting him and that is when his spectacles fell off. This was contrary to Jain’s earlier statement in which he said that he had no idea of the assault as he had gone to the washroom at the time of the incident.

Notably, Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs during a meeting at the chief minister’s residence on the evening of February 19. The alleged assault took place in the presence of CM Kejriwal and Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia. After the incident, the bureaucrats in Delhi came together and a joint forum of the Delhi government employees demanded an action against Kejriwal and Sisodia in connection with the case.

Jain was appointed to the post in September last year, days after he had retired as the CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. He has submitted his resignation letter to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and sent a copy to the Lieutenant Governor.