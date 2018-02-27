Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault: Court rejects AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal’s bail plea

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of jailed AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash last week. (PTI)

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of jailed AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash last week. The court said that if released on bail, Jarwal “may try to influence the witnesses or tamper with evidence”. It dismissed the plea “considering the seriousness of the offences…and to ensure fairness of investigation.” Last week, the Chief Secretary alleged that on February 19 night, he was beaten up by AAP legislators — Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan — in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CM’s residence, where the top bureaucrat had been called for an emergency meeting. “Assaulting public servant in discharge of his duties is a serious offence and the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case make it more serious. “The threats extended by the applicant combined with attitude of aggressive character towards public servant holding high position is totally unacceptable,” the court said in its order.

The court established its order saying that the aggression shown by the accused towards top bureaucrat at the house of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demonstrates that “applicant has no respect for law and he can go to any extent to serve their interest”. “It is not only undemocratic and against the principles of good governance but would create fear in the minds of other officers and would shake the confidence of people in law enforcement machinery.” On February 22, Khan and Jarwal were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by the court which had termed the case as “highly sensitive”. A magisterial court on February 23 refused to grant bail to the two in the assault case, saying the matter cannot be treated in “a casual and routine manner” considering they were “history-sheeters”.