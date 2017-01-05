Delhi: Cars, buses banned in Connaught Place for 3 months; plan to be implemented from February

According to reports this step has been taken as a pilot project as a preparation for the launch of the smart city plan. The ban on movement of vehicles has been imposed in middle and inner circles of Connaught Place.

Come February, the commercial hub of New Delhi, Connaught Place, has just been turned into a more pedestrian friendly place – cars and buses have banned from entering the area for as long as three months as authorities look to battle pollution as well as congestion in this area which is considered one of the priciest pieces of land in the country.

According to reports this step has been taken as a pilot project as a preparation for the launch of the smart city plan. The ban on movement of vehicles has been imposed in middle and inner circles of Connaught Place.

To ensure that the public is not put to too much inconvenience, arrangements have been made for ‘park and ride’ services. The central location for parking will be Shivaji Stadium, Baba Kharag Singh Marg and Palika parking. Over 4,000 parking spaces are available in these locations cumulatively.

Connaught Place is packed with tall buildings, offices, showrooms, markets and hangout points. It is amongst the most visited places in the city. CP is also the world’s seventh most costliest office destination, according to a rating agency.