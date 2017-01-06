Delhi Cabinet paves way for promotion of Sakshi Malik’s father Sukhbir Malik. (Reuters)

The Delhi government today decided to bypass “discrepancy” in the Annual Confidential Report of father of Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik in giving him an out of turn promotion in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sakshi’s father Sukhbir Malik works a conductor in the DTC. In August last year, Delhi government had awared Rs one crore to Sakshi Malik for winning bronze medal in Rio Olympic and announced that her father Sukhbir will be given a promotion for his dauther’s achievements.

However, the DTC board, in a recent meeting, did not give a go ahead to the proposal to promote him, citing certain adverse comments in his Annual Confidential Report.

You may also like to watch:

“There was a minor discrepancy in the ACR of Sakshi Malik’s father, which was coming in the way of his promotion and the cabinet decided to bypass it considering the family condition and sacrifices done by him,” Sisodia told reporters here.

He also said that the decision has been taken to encourage the people of the country to motivate their children to excel in sports.

Recently, the Deputy CM had slammed officers for delaying the process of giving out-of-promotion to Sukhbir.