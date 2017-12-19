Delhi Cabinet approves proposal for study on rationalising bus routes

To strengthen public transport in the national capital, the Delhi government today gave its nod to a proposal for a study on rationalisation of bus routes and last mile connectivity. (IE image)

The Delhi Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, approved the proposed study by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) on route rationalisation and last mile connectivity, a senior government official said. It will cover all routes used by buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), cluster scheme, Gramin Sewa, Delhi Metro feeder services and others, he said. "The study will solve the problems of low frequency, inadequate coverage and crowding, leading to better efficiency of the transport system and enhanced satisfaction level of passengers," the official said. DIMTS will complete the study in six months, he said. The study will include a detailed household travel survey (one per cent of total households in Delhi). DIMTS will also plan all public transport modes such as standard buses, Gramin Sewa and chartered buses among others. DIMTS also plans to conduct work place surveys in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Bahadurgarh to capture the interaction of these cities with Delhi, he said. "The updated travel database and study will assist planners to understand user needs and launch new schemes which will improve public transport system in the city," he said. It will also seek to develop criteria for delineation of operation area of electric-rickshaws, the official added.