Delhi businessman allegedly blackmailed over Skype video call, investigation on

A Delhi-based businessman has complained of extortion by a person, whom he met on a website, and later went on to have a video call on Skype. As per The Indian Express, V N Dalmia, chairman of Dalmia Continental Private Limited, has filed an FIR claiming that the person is now trying to extort money from him threatening to make the video public.

Dalmia in his complaint said that ” He began by demanding $5,000. Then, he reduced his demand to $2,500. He harassed me through the day by constant messaging with threats until (I) signed out of all the sites. It is a clear case of extortion and deceit.” In his FIR, Dalmia alleged that he exchanged messages with a lady on a website and later had a Skype video call with her. However, it was later found that the person on the other end was a man as per IE report. Dalmia said that he initially believed that the ‘lady’ lives in India, but the fact didn’t turn out to be so. He was then blackmailed by the person. The blackmail messages were received on Skype as well as Google Hangouts. Dalmia also claimed that the person didn’t speak during the Skype call by claiming that ‘her audio was not working’.

Dalmia then approached the Delhi Police chief, and the matter was referred to the Cyber Cell of the Economic Offences Wing. “An enquiry was conducted and a case has been registered under IPC Section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion). The investigating officer took permission from his senior officers and sent a letter to the website concerned, asking them to provide the proxy details of the user of the suspected profile,” an officer was quoted by IE.