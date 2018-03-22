Delhi Budget 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Manish Sisodia to present AAP govt’s fourth budget today, transport likely to be top focus

Delhi Budget 2018 Live Updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Budget 2018 Live Updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government will today present the Delhi Budget 2018-19 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the budget, with the focus likely to be centred on issues related to education, health, electricity, transport including Delhi metro and the pollution menace.

On Wednesday, Sisodia presented AAP government’s maiden Outcome Budget 2017-18. It breaks down the performance of each major scheme and programme of the Delhi government into two kinds of indicators. While the first set is of Output indicators which details the services or infrastructure that government departments are required to be provided, the Outcome indicators show how the people actually benefitted from the scheme.

The outcome budget 2018 data shows that the daily average ridership of the Delhi Metro dipped to 25.7 lakh, till December last. However, ridership of public transport buses operated by the city government has gone up to 41.90 lakh per day. The outcome budget 2018 also shows the positive impact of the Delhi government’s scheme for subsidy on power. It says over 82 per cent of domestic consumers has reportedly benefitted due to the scheme.