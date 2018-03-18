  3. Delhi bound Indigo flight cancelled after smoke billows out of plane’s engine

A New Delhi-bound Indigo plane was today grounded at the airport here after smoke billowed out from one of its engines, forcing the authorities to cancel the flight, officials said here.

By: | Published: March 18, 2018 8:30 PM
(PTI)

A New Delhi-bound Indigo plane was today grounded at the airport here after smoke billowed out from one of its engines, forcing the authorities to cancel the flight, officials said here. An Indigo flight was about to take off when smoke started billowing out of one of its engines, officials said. There were 150 passengers on board , they said.

The flight was grounded and the passengers off-loaded, the officials said. A technical team inspected the plane and found hydraulic leakage in one of its engines, they added. The flight was cancelled and the fault is being rectified, they said.

