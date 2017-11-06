Delhi bookie steals his sold off Audi to show luxurious life to former wife; what he did will shock you

Amit lost all his money in heavy betting and had to sell his luxurious Audi A4 to a Najafgarh resident in southwest Delhi. (representational image)

He just loved his car! More than anything else, it raised his social status in his ex-wife’s eyes, he believed. Yes, his car, a swanky A4 Audi, was the epitome of a luxurious life for him. But, little did 26-year-old West Delhi bookie Amit Kumar knew that it would put him behind bars and just because he was adamant on proving a point to his former wife.

As per The Hindustan Times, Amit had made money in various ways as he got involved in criminal activities such as cricket betting, gambling and land grabbing, after his divorce. This made him a rich man and, after betting earned around Rs 20 lakh, Amit then paid Rs 14 lakh to buy a second-hand Audi A4. But, he lost all his money in heavy betting and had to sell his luxurious car to a Najafgarh resident in southwest Delhi. He, however, kept a set of keys with him.

Amit got into a life of crime after his divorce that had its roots in a financial crisis. His wife was an MBA while his earnings were just Rs 15000 at the time of his marriage. This was a source of constant strife in their family life. He told the police that earlier he used to work in a call centre in Janakpuri and earned around Rs 15,000 a month when he got married in 2013. But, his wife filed for a divorce following monetary issues. He then decided to show off a lavish lifestyle to his wife and hence resorted to betting. “I did it because I wanted to show my (ex) wife I was not a loser,” a police officer quoted Kumar as saying.

In December, Amit was arrested for selling a piece of land using forged documents. After he came out of jail in July this year, he wanted his Audi back. On October 11, he went to the house of the man he had sold the A4 sedan to and drove off with the car; but was nabbed by the police.