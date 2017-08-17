Delhi BJP’s birthday gift to CM Arvind Kejriwal: A pair of leather shoes

Raghav Mandal, the member of the city BJP’s media team, said he ordered the pair of shoes online and gave the CM’s civil lines’ address for delivery as a “birthday gift”. (PTI)

A Delhi BJP member has “gifted” a pair of leather shoes to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday today in protest against his “hypocrisy”. Raghav Mandal, the member of the city BJP’s media team, said he ordered the pair of shoes online and gave the CM’s civil lines’ address for delivery as a “birthday gift”. “I sent this gift to Arvind Kejriwal as a symbolic protest against his hypocrisy. He uses fine jogging shoes but always wears ordinary sandals in public and official events,” Mandal said. The pair of shoes costs Rs 500, he said. Kejriwal celebrated his birthday today.