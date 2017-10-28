Delhi BJP vice-president Sardar Kulwant Singh Baath resigns

In his resignation letter on October 25, Baath said that he was stepping down as the Delhi BJP vice-president as he could not contribute to the party’s events and programmes in the past few days.

The vice-president of BJP’s Delhi unit, Sardar Kulwant Singh Baath, has resigned over an issue involving his absence from a recent event attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. In his resignation letter on October 25, Baath said that he was stepping down as the Delhi BJP vice-president as he could not contribute to the party’s events and programmes in the past few days. The Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, an affiliate of the RSS, celebrated Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birth anniversary here on Wednesday. The event was participated by Bhagwat and several central ministers. Baath told PTI that he was tied to a ‘hukamnama (edict)’ of the Akal Takht in 2004, that asked Sikhs to boycott events organised by the Rashtriya Sikh Sangat. “Unless the issue is resolved, it will be a tricky situation for me,” he said. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said no decision has been taken yet on Baath’s resignation. “His resignation letter has been received but a decision on it is yet to be taken,” he said.

Baath joined the BJP some nine months ago and was appointed as a vice-president. Delhi BJP sources said that Baath was close to the Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) even after joining the BJP.

Baath said that he resigned on “personal ground” and had nothing against the BJP or its leaders, adding that he had no plans to join the SAD.