Delhi BJP protests against AAP on free Wi-Fi, women’s security

Delhi BJP unit today staged a protest near state Assembly and accused the Arvind Kejriwal- led AAP government of “failing to fulfil” its 70 election promises such as providing free Wi-Fi and women’s security. Scores of partymen led by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari carried out a march from Metcalf House to the state assembly in Civil Lines area of north Delhi.

The protesters, who were raising slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, were stopped by police near Vidhan Sabha. Tiwari accused the Kejriwal government of “failing to fulfil” its 70 poll promises which it had made to the people of Delhi.

“BJP workers in the districts and Mandals have found that the Kejriwal government has failed to fulfil its 70 election promises including security to women, free water supply, free Wi-Fi, Mohalla clinics and opening of new schools,” he said. Tiwari said that the Kejriwal government has completed two years in office and in these two years, condition of Delhi has “worsened”.

Developmental works have been “stalled” due to “low-grade politics” and services like sanitation, education, health, transport and roads have been “adversely” affected, he said.

Other speakers including Leader of House in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Pravesh Verma also attacked the AAP government on various issues.

“The residents of unauthorised colonies who had voted Kejriwal to power with great hope are now very much disappointed.

“Modi government has given approval for regularising these colonies in principle but the Kejriwal government is not taking further action on it or providing necessary funds to the municipal corporations for the purpose,” South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said.