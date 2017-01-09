Delhi BJP MLA’s camp office burgled

The burglars had broken the locks and entered the office in the wee hours. (Reuters)

The camp office of Delhi BJP MLA OP Sharma in Karkardooma in East Delhi was burgled with thieves decamping with a computer, LCD TV, CCTV camera DVR and some papers.

Police said that the burglary came to light this morning. The burglars had broken the locks and entered the office in the wee hours.

Crime and forensic teams visited the MLA’s office near Karkardooma court. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress but no arrest has been made so far, they said.

“The forensic team and sniffer dogs were taken to the spot but no headway has been made,” said a senior police officer.

The camp office of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in East Vinod Nagar area was burgled in a similar fashion last week. In that case too, CCTV camera DVR and computers were stolen.

Sharma, MLA from the Vishwas Nagar constituency, said that he was “surprised” by the theft.

“I got information from party men who were alerted by a tea-seller near the office around 8 am. I don’t know what to say but they took away electronic items,” he said.

The office is normally closed around 1-2 pm. It was closed around 2 PM yesterday and no one was there, he said.

The burglars managed to decamp with a computer, digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV camera, Wi-Fi equipment and an LCD TV, Sharma said.