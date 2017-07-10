Delhi BJP leader Nupur Sharma denounced for sharing Gujarat riots photo as West Bengal’s

A defiant Nupur Sharma said the photo reflected the reality of Bengal, irrespective of the place. (Twitter)

Delhi BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma came under fire from Twitter users for allegedly passing off a picture of the 2002 Gujarat riots as that of the violence in West Bengal’s Basirhat. “Since trolls spent a sleepless night covering-up Basirhat violence, sharing media pics of the riots. Hope they report this to @WBPolice too,” Sharma posted on the micro- blogging site and attached an image of charred vehicles along with it. The twiterrati, however, pointed out to her that the image was from 2002 and accused her of spreading a rumour. A defiant Sharma said the photo reflected the reality of Bengal, irrespective of the place. Some of the Twitter users tried to draw the attention of the Delhi Police towards the tweet and demanded that she be arrested. “Requesting @WBPolice to take my tweet as a Complaint against @NupurSharmaBJP for her fake and provocative posts and Arrest her immediately,” said a Twitter user. “Can’t trust any BJP handle these days. Films, old riots all is being passed off as Bengal,” said another.