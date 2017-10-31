Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari loses iPhone at rally against Chinese goods

Manoj Tiwari, a popular Bhojpuri actor-singer and the chief of the Delhi unit of the BJP, has possibly lost his iPhone to a pickpocket at a rally against Chinese-made goods in Ramleela Ground. (PTI)

Manoj Tiwari, a popular Bhojpuri actor-singer and the chief of the Delhi unit of the BJP, has possibly lost his iPhone to a pickpocket at a rally against Chinese-made goods in Ramleela Ground. He has reported to the Delhi Police that his mobile phone, an iPhone Seven Plus, has been missing since he went to the rally yesterday. Tiwari realised that his phone was not there when he was returning from the Swadeshi Maha Rally, organised by the RSS’ economic wing – the Swadeshi Jagran Manch – against Chinese- made goods, around 2.30pm.

“I asked my companions but it was not found. I had kept it in my pocket. A complaint has been filed at the Kamla Market police station but it is yet to be found,” he said. Police said the Delhi BJP chief might have fallen prey to pickpockets. “We are trying to tap our local sources to find the stolen phone,” said a senior police officer. The price of an iPhone Seven Plus starts from nearly Rs 55,000 and goes up depending on the special features it may have. Tiwari was appointed the chief of the Delhi unit of the BJP last December. The 46-year-old joined the party just before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He is widely known for his association with Bhojpuri cinema and music.