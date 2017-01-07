Delhi BJP accuses Satyendar Jain of corruption, says he must be sacked

The party accused Jain of indulging in “dubious land deals” by resorting to “irregular means”, the charges the Minister refuted and suggested they are part of a political conspiracy. (PTI)

The Delhi unit of BJP today accused city Health minister Satyendar Jain of “financial irregularities” in land deals and demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sack him and respond to the charges.

The party accused Jain of indulging in “dubious land deals” by resorting to “irregular means”, the charges the Minister refuted and suggested they are part of a political conspiracy.

“People today want a firm statement from CM Arvind Kejriwal on the allegations on Minister Satendra Jain, including of dubious land deals,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said, “CM Kejriwal must remove Health minister Stayendar Jain as he is alleged to be involved in purchase of land through irregular means,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, Jain accused the I-T department of “selectively leaking” information on him.

“I am working on Punjab elections where I am a star campaigner. Things like this will give boost to my face value since people in Punjab will see my pictures. It’s an exercise for Punjab elections. We are not scared,” Jain said when asked about an I-T notice to him last year.

The I-T department had in September issued summons to Jain asking him to appear before it in connection with a tax evasion probe against certain Kolkata-based firms.

Officials had said the department had recovered documents relating to some transactions made by at least three firms and that they had links to Jain.

Jain, however, said he had gone to the I-T department as witness in October, reiterating he is no longer associated with the three companies.

The Minister said he had declared his income in 2013 and 2015 to the Election Commission.

“I was a director in three companies in 2013 but I resigned before contesting elections. The investment of Rs 52 lakh I and my family made from 2007 to 2012 have also been declared,” he said.

Gupta claimed the income tax investigations have revealed that Jain was allegedly involved in purchase of land through “irregular means” and demanded Kejriwal sack him.