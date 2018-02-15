Delhi becoming ‘victim of dirty politics’: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal blames dirty politics

Delhi is becoming a “victim of dirty politics”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said as he took a dig at the BJP-led Centre asking it to “put all our ministers and MLAs in jail” but not “bother” the residents of the city. Kejriwal expressed hope that the Supreme Court, which is seized of the matter regarding administrative control over Delhi, will deliver the judgement in his government’s favour, and that Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) will be back with the city administration.

Addressing a gathering here on the third anniversary of the inauguration of the AAP government, he said once the ACB is back with the Delhi government, the AAP dispensation will be able to fight corruption with the same vigour as it did during the 49-day regime. The chief minister also rued the fact that several bills passed by the Delhi Assembly were pending with the Centre for a long time. “I want to say that put all our ministers and MLAs in jail and clear all files. But don’t bother the people of Delhi. Delhi is becoming a victim of dirty politics and I am sure that in the coming days, there would be a solution for it,” Kejriwal said.

At the event organised at the NDMC Convention Centre here to mark the three years of the AAP government in power, Kejriwal, along with his cabinet ministers, answered 16 questions through social media – Facebook, Twitter – and phone calls. In response to a question over his government’s efforts to curb corruption in Delhi, he said that during the first 49-day regime of AAP government in 2013, they had put a “complete stop” on it because the ACB was with the city administration then.

“When our government was formed for a second time, we had the ACB for just three months. Then it was taken away from us. After that period, I have no hesitation in saying that corruption in the retail market has somewhat increased,” he said. In August 2016, the Delhi High Court had stamped the primacy of the lieutenant governor in administrative matters in the national capital. Later, the AAP government challenged the HC order in the Supreme Court.

“I hope that the once the SC gives a decision in the ongoing case (administrative control over Delhi), the ACB will be back with us, and we will be able to fight corruption as we dit it during the 49-day regime,” he added. At the event, besides Delhi ministers, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, MLAs and officers were present.