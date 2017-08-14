Delhi Bawana bypoll: Arvind Kejriwal gives THIS reason to vote for AAP

Delhi Bawana bypoll: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tried to woo people by asking them to vote for Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the August 23 bypoll. (PTI image)

Delhi Bawana bypoll: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tried to woo people by asking them to vote for Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the August 23 bypoll, according to reports. The AAP convener said that if Congress and BJP candidates win, they would hardly be able to work for the area. He asked the voters to ensure victory for his party as all work will be carried out by the ruling AAP dispensation. Kejriwal also claimed that no other government had worked for rural Delhi the way his government had.

The bypoll at Bawana was necessitated after AAP’s Ved Prakash resigned as the local MLA and subsequently, quit the party to join the BJP. Kejriwal said his government had been working for over two years to ensure that the land-related rights of the people of rural Delhi were not violated and the matter was now before the Centre.

He was addressing a rally at Bawana in north Delhi. During the public meeting he also listed out the measures initiated by his government in the last two-and-a-half years for the rural areas. Referring to Kailash Gahlot, the recently-appointed transport minister, the AAP chief said he specifically chose him so that the issues related to the rural areas could be addressed more efficiently. Notably, Gahlot represents the Najafgarh constituency, a rural area of the national capital.

The bypoll will be a crucial test for AAP as it had performed miserably in the MCD elections. BJP had registered a resounding win and will be eyeing to clinch the Bawana bypoll too. AAP also had faced drubbing in Goa and Punjab which dealt a crushing blow to Kejriwal’s ambition of pan-India expansion of his party.