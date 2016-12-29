Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon arrested by ED; to be produced in court today

After, a week of questioning, Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon, whose law firm was raided by Income-Tax officials earlier this month, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the ongoing money laundering case against him. (Representative image by PTI)

After, a week of questioning, Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon, whose law firm was raided by Income-Tax officials earlier this month, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the ongoing money laundering case against him. He was arrested on Wednesday night, according to The Indian Express report. He will be produced in court today, according to Times Now report. Following investigation on the Paras Mal Lodha and Rohit Tandon cases, Enforcement Directorate sources had yesterday stated that during the investigation Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon had revealed that Kotak Mahindra Bank Manager Ashishh Kumar had received an amount of Rs 51 crore from him. ED sources had further said that the Bank manager had made drafts of Rs 38 crore on fictitious amounts which were later cancelled by the Income Tax department. As conversion money Ashish Kumar got Rs 13 crore.

Notably, I-T officials had conducted raids on a law firm owned by Tandon in Greater Kailash-1, and seized nearly Rs 14 crore, of which Rs 2.5 crore was in new currency notes earlier in the month. The ED last week recorded Tandon’s statement in its money laundering probe. He was also confronted with documents recovered during the raids.

A branch manager of the Kotak Mahindra Bank in the national capital has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with in connection with Paras Mal Lodha & Rohit Tandon cases. Last week, Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha was held from Mumbai by ED, after they recovered huge cache of new currency notes of Rs 500 & and Rs 2, 000 from a Delhi law firm which belonged to advocate Rohit Tandon and Chennai based businessman Sekhar Reddy. I-T officials also claimed that they have seized Rs 132 crore in currency notes including Rs 34 crore in 2,000 notes, and 177 kg gold, from 14 of Reddy’s premises.

The Enforcement Directorate took on the case and registered an FIR under PMLA laws after taking cognisance of Delhi Polices’ crime branch FIR in the said case. Police had also arrested two persons last week for allegedly depositing black money worth Rs 34 crore in nine fake accounts being operated in the Naya Bazar branch of the said bank here.