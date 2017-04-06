Delhi based journalist Aparna Kalra attacked near house, battling for life; police yet to identify attacker

Aparna Kalra was attacked by an unidentified man when she was out for an evening walk. (Source: Facebook)

In a shameful act, a 45-year-old Delhi-based freelance journalist Aparna Kalra was attacked an unidentified man near her house and is currently battling for her life. Aparna who lives with her family in Pocket-C of Ashok Vihar Phase 3 in Delhi was out for a walk in a public park near her house where she was attacked by a man. She was immediately taken to the Fortis hospital and went through a surgery. She briefly woke up on Wednesday night to tell the local police about the attacked before falling unconscious once again. As of Thursday morning, she was in a critical situation.

Her uncle, HC Bhatia talked to the Hindustan Times and said that a surgery has been performed on Aparna. He also mentioned that after the attack some parts of her skull were missing. “She is critical as she has received multiple injuries to her brain nerves,” he added. She said that Aparna had left home around 6:15 pm for the walk at a park adjacent to her house where she later found unconscious. “At 7.30pm, Kalra’s sister received a call from police that Kalra was admitted to Deep Chand Hospital with brain injuries,” said Bhatia.

You may also want to watch:

Even though police has registered a case of attempt to murder, they are yet to identify the person or get any leads. The DCP of North-West Delhi was clueless about the person who was involved in the attack while talking to the media. “We have no eyewitnesses of this attack. We were informed about a woman lying unconscious in the park by a visitor. But the caller had not witnessed the attack,” DCP Milind Dumbre was quoted saying by the India Today. Lack of eyewitnesses has made the case worse. Aparna had worked for many leading newspapers before she decided to take up the freelance journalism.

When Aparna was found in the park, she was bleeding and the police think that she might have been attacked with an iron rod. Even her family members remain clueless about the attacker and suspected that she might have been attacked by the people who tried to snatch her mobile. “She is a brave woman, but we are not aware of her enmity with anyone. But later we checked to find that she had left her phone at home while leaving. She was not carrying any valuables either,” added her uncle.