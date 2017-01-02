Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai put to shame, Uber’s biggest party-hopper on New Year’s eve from Jaipur!

Holiday season leads to a surge in sales across almost all the sectors and cab aggregators are no strangers to this fact. (Twitter/Uber)

This Jaipur man’s party drive is mind-blowing! But before we get into that, let us build the fundation to the story. Holiday season leads to a surge in sales across almost all the sectors and cab aggregators are no strangers to this fact – they see a huge jump in figures on new year’s eve as people go from party to party. The festivities last all night long for some. And this fact was revealed by a helpful cab aggregator, which published a few interesting facts on passengers and thereby unveiled a champion party hopper in our midst! According to Uber, this man, who hails from small town Jaipur, took as many as 12 rides on New Year’s eve! It’s surprising for two facts – first, the man belongs to a small Rajasthan city and not a big metropolis such as New Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru. Second, the man took as many as a dozen rides in the evening, that’s more than anyone else in top metros of the country.

Small city, big scene! The biggest party-hopper was from Jaipur – took 12 rides on NYE. Read more at http://t.co/iHXtbeV85s #TriviaTime pic.twitter.com/HHBiTGNbZT — Uber India (@Uber_India) January 2, 2017

He was followed by a Chandigarh man who took 10 rides – so, spresumably, Punjab and Haryana are fading, if not spent, forces on the party scene. Congratulating the topper, Uber, in a tweet said “Small city, big scene! The biggest party-hopper was from Jaipur – took 12 rides on NYE.”

Now when riders from these two cities topped the list, how could the national capital riders remain behind? Even though their achievements are quite downmarket from those of our Jaipur man. Out of the 6,883 riders who arrived at their destination within 9 minutes of midnight, 1330 riders were from New Delhi. The national capital also topped the list of riders who used the Share Status feature of Uber where a contact of rider’s choice can track the rider’s cab in real time.Banglore topped the list of most number of riders who used the UberPOOL feature and shared their cabs.