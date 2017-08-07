Delhi Assembly’s Monsoon session begins tomorrow

The Arvind Kejriwal government will also re-introduce three bills in the Monsoon session which were earlier sent back by the Centre with some objections. (PTI)

The four-day Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly begins tomorrow with the opposition BJP planning to corner the AAP government over several issues including what it claimed were unfulfilled poll promises of the ruling party. The Arvind Kejriwal government will also re-introduce three bills in the Monsoon session which were earlier sent back by the Centre with some objections.

The Minimum Wages (Delhi) Amendment Bill, 2015, The Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Amendment Bill, 2015 and NSIT Bill (amendment) were among the 14 bills passed by the House, but the Centre had sent back most of the proposed legislations. Last month, Kejriwal had directed the law department to submit a “way forward” roadmap on legislative bills which are awaiting clearance from the Centre.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which has four MLAs in the 70-member House, said that its legislators would taken on the AAP government on what it called its “U-turn” on promises made to the people and “repression” of the opposition. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta has alleged that the government was adopting “unconstitutional measures” and “repressing” the opposition as well as senior government officials.

“The opposition will launch an all-out attack on the government in the Monsoon Session for the U-turn on its promises, repression of the opposition and senior government officers and unconstitutional measures adopted by it,” Gupta had told reporters last week. He had also said he would also raise the issue of House committees and questioned their way of functioning.