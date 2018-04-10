Delhi Assembly passes resolution on MLALAD works execution

The savings in the MLALAD work should be returned to the Urban Development Department within 90 days of completion of work, as per the resolution. (PTI)

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution directing the state government to formulate “strict” guidelines for the execution of works under Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds.

No executing agency should take more than 21 days for providing an estimate of work requested from an MLA, and if there is any other proposal for the same work by other entities, the MLA concerned must be informed within seven days, the resolution said.

“The request and process of allocation of funds to an executing agency should not take more than 14 working days,” it added.

It further said that the request or process of preparing the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) and inviting tender should not take more than 30 days from the day of receipt of funds.

The guidelines in the resolution also state that the award of work should not take more than 14 days after finalisation of bids and that the execution of work after the award should not take more than 90 days.

The savings in the MLALAD work should be returned to the Urban Development Department within 90 days of completion of work, as per the resolution.

If any agency applies for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) regarding any work to the municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) under MLALAD work, the NOC would be deemed to have been provided if it is not done so in 15 days or a reason is not communicated to the agency for not granting the same.

The resolution was passed after a discussion in the House.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sarita Singh said there should be a time frame within which works using MLALAD fund must be completed by the municipal corporations.

She said that the corporations delayed works and there was no accountability and they would take up even to six months to give a work estimate.

The three municipal corporations in the city are run by the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

Holding out a bundle of letters, AAP MLA Parmila Tokas said that they were written to the municipal corporation to do different works using MLALAD funds, but none of them were executed.