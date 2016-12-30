Delhi: As vehicle registrations soar, pollution keeps pace, rises in tandem

The number of registered motor vehicles seems to be indirectly proportional to the increasing air pollution in the city. About nine per cent jump has been recorded in the number of registered motor vehicles in the city. (PTI)

The number of registered motor vehicles seems to be indirectly proportional to the increasing air pollution in the city. About nine per cent jump has been recorded in the number of registered motor vehicles in the city. According to The Indian Express, the city, has over 97 lakh registered motor vehicles, which has contributed hugely to rising bad air quality and due to this there has been a significant rise in deaths caused due to respiratory diseases. In 2015, the capital saw 6,502 deaths due to respiratory disorder. Delhi has recorded a 17.8 per cent of deaths as a direct result of this.

Motorbikes and scooters top the list of registered motor vehicles in the city, as per the latest data of the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2016. According to the data, in 2015-16, Delhi saw over 61 lakh motorbikes and scooters on its roads. It is not only because of motor vehicles, correspondingly, diesel has been the major contributor to the increase in vehicular pollution. It has been noted about 18.83 percent increase in consumption of the fuel. In 2015, the city consumed 1,50,800 million tons of diesel. Similarly, Petrol also saw an increase of 8.54 per cent in consumption compared to the previous year. In 2015, petrol consumption stood at 9,02,000 million tons of consumption.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Delhi government said on Thursday that the air quality in the city is improving despite adverse weather conditions and this is being backed by Environment Department officials who said that the analysis of Particulate Matter over the past month shows that levels of PM 10 and PM 2.5 are decreasing and air quality is improving. Taking step towards improving the situation, the government had called for the stringent imposition of anti-pollution measures. This would include measures like vacuum cleaning of roads, sprinkling of water and checking pollution certificates of all vehicles in Anand Vihar and Punjabi Bagh where pollution has been on the rise.