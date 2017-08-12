Delhi Anganwadi workers demand hike in honorarium, decides to boycott AAP in upcoming Bawana bypolls

Amid the protest that is being held by the Anganwadi workers demanding higher honorarium from the Delhi government, the workers and helpers have now declared that they will boycott the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Bawana by-elections on August 23. (PTI)

Amid the protest that is being held by the Anganwadi workers demanding higher honorarium from the Delhi government, the workers and helpers have now declared that they will boycott the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Bawana by-elections on August 23, reported The Indian Express. As per the report, in a parallel assembly that was held outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house, the protesters declared that anganwadi workers residing in Bawana, along with their family members, will boycott the AAP in coming by polls. The decision to boycott the by elections was one of five resolutions passed by the protesters, the Indian Express reported. On the last of the Monsoon session of the Assembly, the protesting workers and helpers demanding higher allowances marched upto the Vidhan Sabha along with Delhi State Anganwadi Workers’ and Helpers’ Union (DSAWHU).

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj while reacting to the decision said that almost a week before the announcement of elections was made, the AAP government had passed the cabinet decision and it went to LG for the approval. He further said that officers and the LG delayed it and that now it can now be only notified after the Bawana polls.

“In July, almost a week before the announcement of elections, the AAP government had passed the cabinet decision. Whatever the elected government could do, it did. It went to the LG. However, officers and the LG delayed it and now it can be notified only after the Bawana polls.” Bhardwaj added that few politically motivated people are trying to manipulate the situation which otherwise is understandable by the Anganwadi workers.