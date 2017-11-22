Delhi Airport to get bullet proof vehicles boost? What you may see soon

(Representational Image, Source: IE)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has proposed use of a fleet of bulletproof vehicles as part of the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) to minimise the damage in case of an attack at the Delhi airport. If this proposal is accepted, then the Indira Gandhi International Airport will soon get a fleet of bulletproof vehicles. Currently, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides security to 59 of the 98 operational airports in the country. It had recently deployed Sherpa, an armoured vehicle that can withstand 10kg of explosives and numerous bullets, on trial basis. However, according to a report by HT, it now wants smaller vehicles for the Quick Reaction team.

CISF’s additional director general for airport MA Ganapathy said in case there is an attack, the team needs to respond swiftly to minimise the damage. He said that these bulletproof vehicles will help CISF to neutralise the possible threat without putting the personnel at risk. Ganapathy added that these vehicles are required for around-the-clock patrolling. The proposal has been forwarded to the Bureau for Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which has written to the Airports Authority of India and private airport operators.

About CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force or CISF came into existence in 1969 with a modest beginning, having three battalions, to provide integrated security cover to the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) which, in those years, occupied the commanding heights of the economy. However, over the last four decades, it has grown several folds and has one lakh forty-eight thousand and three hundred seventy-one personnel today, as per the information available on the official website.

Over the years, it has transformed into a premier multi-skilled security agency of the country, mandated to provide security to major critical infrastructure installations of the country in diverse areas. CISF is currently providing security cover to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive Government buildings and ever heritage monuments.