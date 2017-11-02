Delhi Airport gets this system to make security checks hassle-free; check it out

The decision to install ATRS was taken after successful test at Terminal 3 for three months according to a senior official of DIAL. (IE)

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has introduced a smart security lane with automated tray return system (ATRS) which could bring down the waiting time during the security check-in at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The decision to install ATRS was taken after successful test at Terminal 3 for three months according to a senior official of DIAL. The officer also said, ” Currently it has been decided to install ATRS for T-3 domestic departure pre-embarkation security check (PESC) area, T-3 domestic to international transfer area, T-3 domestic to domestic transfer area, T-1 departure PESC area and T-1 transfer area.”

The installation of ATRS were confirmed by I Prabhakara Rao, CEO DIAL who said that the step was taken to digitalize the Delhi Airport, therefore the introduction of of smart security lanes with ATRS, Indian Express reported. The installation of the ATRS will significantly reduce waiting time of the commuters and will cause less chaos and confusion, Rao added.

“ATRS will separate suspicious baggage automatically and allow security forces to handle 40 per cent extra passengers. Also, currently, a passenger has to spend around seven to eight minutes for the security check, but now the time is likely to reduce to less than five minutes as every machine can clear 350 trays per hour, against 180 passengers in the current system” the official said.