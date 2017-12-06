Delhi air quality: Government issues standard operating procedure to combat pollution

The Delhi government has issued the standard operating procedure (SOP) to all the authorities concerned, including the DDA, PWD and civic bodies, for taking immediate measures to combat air pollution in the national capital. (Image: PTI)

The Delhi government has issued the standard operating procedure (SOP) to all the authorities concerned, including the DDA, PWD and civic bodies, for taking immediate measures to combat air pollution in the national capital. The measures include sprinkling of water by the PWD, MCDs, DDA, NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) on the city’s roads and action against the polluting vehicles by the transport department. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as “poor” today. The environment department has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), industry department, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) to ensure that the ban on diesel generator sets (with the exceptions as defined by the DPCC for essential services) was enforced in their respective areas.

“All municipal commissioners, DDA vice-chairman, NDMC chairman, divisional commissioners, member secretary (DPCC) will send all the staff to take stock of garbage burning throughout the city,” the department said in a written communication to all the authorities concerned. Besides, the environment department has asked the special commissioner (traffic) and commissioner (transport) to intensify the drive against the polluting vehicles in the national capital. All the municipal commissioners, principal secretary (PWD), Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and DDA have been asked to send tankers to sprinkle water on the roads.