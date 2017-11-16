Delhi air pollution: Virat Kohli urges Delhiites to share rides, use public transport in Mujhe Farak Padta Hai campaign; watch

Kolhi said: “If we want to win this match against pollution. We need to play it together. (Twitter/ svreenshot)

Coming out with an awareness campaign against the skyrocketing pollution in Delhi, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli today took to Twitter asking people to join the fight against the bad air quality. In a video, captioning “#Delhi, we need to talk! #MujheFarakPadtaHai,” Kolhi said: “We all know what the situation of pollution is like in Delhi. I want to bring your attention towards it because a lot of people are debating it as to what causing it… But what are we actually doing about it.”

Speaking in sports analogy terms, Kolhi said: “If we want to win this match against pollution. We need to play it together. Because it is the responsibility of all to lower pollution, specially the people of Delhi.” In the 45 seconds video, Kohli can be seen urging people to follow a few things during their travel. He said: “I would urge people to share their rides whenever they can. I would urge them to use a bus, metro or use Ola share if you can.” The Indian skipper said that this action if done once a week will make a massive difference. “Kyuki har chote action se bhi Farak Padta Hai (small action also make changes),” he added. In the end, Kolhi also asked his fans to show support for the cause by liking and sharing his post.

Watch the video here:

