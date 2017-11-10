Delhi Air Pollution: Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, NGT orders AAP government not to impose Odd-Even scheme

Earlier the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government on the rationale behind the application of the odd-even formula. (Photo: AP)

Delhi Air Pollution: In a big set back to the Arvind Kejriwal government, the National Green Tribunal has opposed the implementation of Odd-Even scheme from November 13-17. The green tribunal according to ANI, has said that the state government cannot impose the odd-even formula till they are totally satisfied with it. Further, NGT has asked the government to first prove that the formula is not counterproductive. “Implementation is Ad-Hoc,” claimed NGT. It added, NGT says, “Odd-Even formula can’t be imposed like this. Nothing has been done from your (Delhi govt) end since the past one year.” These statements by the National Green Tribunal come after the case of Odd-Even was heard before it today.

Earlier in the day, considering the current hazardous environmental conditions in the national capital, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government on the rationale behind the application of the odd-even formula and the data on old cars in Delhi. The state government on Thursday took the decision to implement the odd-even scheme from November 13. Further, the tribunal has also directed the Delhi Government to produce the details of ambient air quality during the earlier odd-even schemes.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the Delhi government to submit before it the details of the ambient air quality during the earlier implementation of the odd-even scheme, according to PTI. The Green tribunal has directed the counsel that will be appearing for the Delhi government to be ready with all the requisite data and show before it the reason for implementing the latest odd-even scheme.

On April 21, last year, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had told NGT that there was no data to suggest that the odd-even scheme has led to a decline in vehicular

pollution in Delhi-NCR. The pollution monitoring body had said that there was no data to indicate that car rationing scheme has any impact on decrease in vehicular pollution and the fluctuations in PM10 and PM2.5 is due to weather and change in wind patterns. The national capital is experiencing ‘severe’ air quality under a blanket of thick haze, as pollution levels have breached permissible standards by multiple times. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recorded ‘severe’ air quality, meaning that the intensity of pollution was extreme.