Delhi air pollution: Schools to reopen in capital city from today; remain shut in Gurgaon

All schools in Delhi, which were forced to close after pollution levels skyrocketed, will now reopen today after a five-day break. (Photo: Express)

All schools in Delhi, which were forced to close after pollution levels skyrocketed, will now reopen today after a five-day break. The Delhi government in view of the alarming air pollution levels directed all schools to be closed. On Sunday, an official said that the schools in the national capital will reopen Monday. Schools in Gurgaon, in the National Capital Region region, however, will remain closed tomorrow as well. The Gurgaon district administration directed that government and private schools would be closed in view of the persistent smog and pollution situation in the NCR.

District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh said, “Due to smog and pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurgaon, we have decided to close all private and government schools on November 13.” Schools in the district were closed on Friday and Saturday. The order has been extended till Monday, the official added.

Meanwhile, after a brief let-up, pollution levels were extremely high in Delhi on Sunday. With the air quality becoming hazardous, environmental agencies consider it to be unfit for inhalation even for healthy people. The pollution monitoring authorities said there may be some respite from Monday evening as surface winds will gain momentum.

The SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said there was a possibility of rains in the evening of November 14. However, experts say rain may bring temporary relief, but it also leads to accumulation of particulates due to high-levels of moisture.