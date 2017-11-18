Delhi air pollution: SC-appointed panel tells AAP government to stop pointing fingers at others

Delhi and NCR are engulfed in smog in last days.

A Supreme Court-appointed panel on Friday slammed Delhi’s AAP government and asked it to refrain from pointing fingers at others about the pollution in the National Capital Territory. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority panel appointed by the top court asked the Delhi administration to stop pointing fingers at others. The panel also hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for its failure to procure buses even after parking space was allotted to it over a year back.Chairman of the committee, Bhure Lal, in his letter to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that at this time of high public health emergency, pointing fingers at others won’t do but instead action should be taken to prevent such a situation.

Earlier, even as AAP government blamed Centre for allegedly taking away land meant for bus depots, an RTI reply revealed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government rented a number of bus depots to private operators as parking lot.

AAP government had faced flak for not doing enough to get proper public transport in the national capital. The capital and its surrounding areas need more CNG buses because of the thick layer of smog formed due to a number of factors, including automobile emissions, the Delhi High Court had told the AAP government recently.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Haryana counterpart ML Khattar. During their meeting, both leaders decided to take a number of steps to prevent smog in the National Capital Region (NCR) next year.

The meeting was held to discuss issues related to stubble burning and vehicular pollution. Khattar also raised issues related to roads and water between the two governments. The Haryana CM also urged Kejriwal to ask the departments concerned to take quick steps on these issues.