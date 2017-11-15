Delhi air pollution: Rain plays truant, leaves public gasping for breath; worse coming, says weatherman

Delhi government was depending a lot on this rain activity, which would have brought some comfort for citizens gasping for breath as pollution crisis worsened. (AP)

As per weather forecasts by Skymet Weather, Delhi and NCR region was supposed to witness very light rainfall activity on November 14 and 15. The people of Delhi and the Delhi government were depending a lot on this rain activity, which would have brought some comfort for citizens gasping for breath as pollution crisis worsened. But even without rainfall, air pollution in Delhi and NCR has eased out a somewhat compared to what it was a just a day or two ago. Skymet Weather Vice President (Meteorology), Mahesh Palawat said, “The chances of rainfall in Delhi and NCR is very scanty. Very light rainfall can be expected on the evening of November 15. But rainfall will be very light in nature and only patchy areas will see such activity.”

Mahesh Palawat also said that the rainfall may happen in the neighbouring states of Delhi such as Punjab, Haryana and West Rajasthan. This rainfall activity will again be patchy in nature. However, there is a big catch. Such rainfall activity may result in high humidity and this may make the lives of Delhiites much worse. “At present, southerly winds are blowing over Delhi. Due to rain in Punjab, Haryana and West Rajasthan in next one or two days humidity levels will increase over Delhi. A change in wind direction is expected and humid winds from these states will penetrate Delhi. With temperatures falling considerably over North India, and humidity increasing thanks to rains in neighbouring states, fog may be seen over Delhi,” said Mahesh Palawat.

Palawat also stressed on the fact that for next two days the weather will remain considerably clear over Delhi, but around weekend smog may make a comeback. “High humidity levels, low temperatures and already prevailing pollution levels in Delhi may result in smog in Delhi. But, such the condition will not be the same as seen before,” said Palawat.