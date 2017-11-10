Delhi Air Pollution: Now, Pakistan urges Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to stop stubble burning

The state government of Pakistan’s Punjab province has said in a tweet that they wish Amarinder Singh led government to impose a ban on stubble burning.

As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is repeatedly urging Punjab Chief Minister to curb stubble burning in his state, the latter now faces a similar request from, of all the places, Pakistan – neighbours on the other side. The state government of Pakistan’s Punjab province has said in a tweet that they wish Amarinder Singh led government to impose a ban on stubble burning. “We have imposed a ban on stubble burning in Punjab (Pakistan) & hope @capt_amarinder takes similar measures. Some of our medium/long term action plan to combat SMOG are: http://punjab.gov.pk/node/2648 Environmental hazards threaten our people and habitat. Let us act fast to counter it. http://twitter.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/92810088863945113,” the state government of Pakistan’s Punjab province tweeted on Wednesday.

On the other side, Kejriwal is repeatedly blaming stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana as a big factor contributing to the prevailing air pollution in the national capital. The AAP chief said that the increase in PM levels in Delhi is not due to local reasons. The chief minister has also sought a meeting with his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana to discuss ways to tackle the alarming air pollution levels in Delhi. Writing letters to chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab, Kejriwal said the governments in the neighbouring states had failed to provide farmers with viable alternatives to stubble burning, a process that leads to air pollution in Delhi.

Chandigarh – the common capital of Punjab and Haryana – recorded worst ever air quality on Thursday. While Delhi’s air quality was the season’s worst on Tuesday. “You are aware about the poor air quality in Delhi. It has become difficult to breath. Delhi has become a gas chamber and I had to order the closure of schools in Delhi to save young children from the adverse effect of poor air quality,” Kejriwal said in identical letters to Manohar Lal Khattar and Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Delhi chief minister said one of the main reasons for the poor quality of Delhi’s air this time of the year was the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. “Farmers are helpless. In the absence of any economically viable alternative, they are forced to burn stubbles,” Kejriwal said. The chief minister has also offered to jointly work with Punjab and Haryana to resolve the issue “in a spirit of mutual cooperation in larger public interest”. “In this connection, I want to meet you in the next couple of days for a discussion. I invite you to my office or I can come to you. Please let me know your convenience,” he added.