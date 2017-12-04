Delhi Air Pollution: National Green Tribunal directs Delhi government to file action plan to combat smog

“The situation is getting from poor to worst, children are suffering and the Delhi government has not even filed its action plan,” said NGT (Source Reuters)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government to submit an action plan regarding air pollution. As per reports, the NGT again slammed the Delhi government and said, “The situation is getting from poor to worst, children are suffering and the Delhi government has not even filed its action plan.” NGT had directed the Delhi government to file its action plan within 48 hours. Neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have already filed the same stated NGT.

The NGT has also further lashed out at the authorities for holding India-Sri Lanka test cricket match at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi despite hazardous air quality.

“Almost no wind for two consecutive days coupled with dipping temperatures have resulted in a concentration of particulate matter. The situation had improved for two days last week because of mild winds, but that effect lasted only for a short while,” said a senior IMD official on Sunday.

On Sunday, while playing the third and the final Test match between the Indian side and the Sri Lankan side, captain Virat Kohli was forced to declare the innings at the score of 536 for the loss of 7 wickets after the Islanders complained about pollution on the field. The players took a break after every other over as they were unable to cope up with the smog and polluted air.

On Monday, while official indicators showed pollution levels rising to “hazardous” levels, there was no repeat of protests by the visitors that halted play for about 20 minutes on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department said pollution levels have spiked due to calm conditions, marked by low wind speed and moisture. The IMD has forecast possibility of light rains on December 5 and 6.